Shanghai shivers in strong winds as cold front arrives

Shanghai was hit by strong gusts of wind on Monday as a new round of cold air arrived, with the temperature fluctuating between 16 to 21 degrees Celsius on a sunny and cloudy day.

Imaginechina

Shanghai was hit by strong gusts of wind on Monday as a new round of cold air arrived.

Monday was sunny and cloudy with the temperature fluctuating between 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.

The windy weather will remain in the city for the next two days, pushing Tuesday's low temperature to around 13 degrees, with a high of 19 degrees.

The cold front is predicted to leave on Friday, when the maximum temperature will return to more than 20 degrees and the minimum to over 15 degrees.

After this round of cold-front disruption, the lovely and dry autumn weather will be back in the city for another week, with the mercury ranging between 14 to 24 degrees.