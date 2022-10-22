﻿
News / Metro

Event highlights people-to-people exchanges

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:29 UTC+8, 2022-10-22       0
Foreign friends who have witnessed the tremendous development of China also shared their own stories about working and studying in this dynamic country.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:29 UTC+8, 2022-10-22       0
Event highlights people-to-people exchanges

Expatriates receive gifts from the representatives of the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association.

Expatriates exchanged greetings with Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee members on Saturday at an event initiated by the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association (SORSA).

It offered foreigners an insight into the roles of the CPPCC. Foreign friends who have witnessed the tremendous development of China also shared their own stories about working and studying in this dynamic country.

Over the years, SORSA has hosted many non-governmental events such as exhibitions and academic talks to help foreigners get to know a real China.

Event highlights people-to-people exchanges
Event highlights people-to-people exchanges
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     