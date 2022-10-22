Event highlights people-to-people exchanges

Foreign friends who have witnessed the tremendous development of China also shared their own stories about working and studying in this dynamic country.

Expatriates exchanged greetings with Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee members on Saturday at an event initiated by the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association (SORSA).

It offered foreigners an insight into the roles of the CPPCC. Foreign friends who have witnessed the tremendous development of China also shared their own stories about working and studying in this dynamic country.

Over the years, SORSA has hosted many non-governmental events such as exhibitions and academic talks to help foreigners get to know a real China.