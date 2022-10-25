Convention center colorfully landscaped ahead of CIIE

The National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai and nearby areas are spruced up with a splash of colors for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai and nearby areas are spruced up with a splash of colors for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo, which will run from November 5th through the 10th.

At the south square of the center, landscaping in the shape of Jin Bao, the mascot of the expo, and "cloud mountain" present an enchanting floral scenery.

The flowers will be in their most vibrant season during the CIIE, authorities noted.

In a 1-square-kilometer key area around the center, 140,000 pots of flowers such as red sage and zinnia covering 4,100 square meters are planted, and Zhuguang Road, Laigang Road and Yinggang Rd E. have been decorated with floral pillars and balls.

Twelve vertical landscape walls have been erected along Zhuguang Road.

Under the south overpass of Zhuguang Road, maple and acer palmatum are planted, turning a grey area into a colorful one with a Jiangnan-style flavor with its blend of landscape decorations.

A brilliant night view will be presented with lights along Songze Avenue, Yinggang Rd E. and Zhuguang Road, and Laigang Road will be switched on during the expo, presenting a rainbow of blossoming flower scenery.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE