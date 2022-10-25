﻿
News / Metro

Convention center colorfully landscaped ahead of CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
  17:45 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0
The National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai and nearby areas are spruced up with a splash of colors for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai is spruced up.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai and nearby areas are spruced up with a splash of colors for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo, which will run from November 5th through the 10th.

At the south square of the center, landscaping in the shape of Jin Bao, the mascot of the expo, and "cloud mountain" present an enchanting floral scenery.

The flowers will be in their most vibrant season during the CIIE, authorities noted.

In a 1-square-kilometer key area around the center, 140,000 pots of flowers such as red sage and zinnia covering 4,100 square meters are planted, and Zhuguang Road, Laigang Road and Yinggang Rd E. have been decorated with floral pillars and balls.

Twelve vertical landscape walls have been erected along Zhuguang Road.

Under the south overpass of Zhuguang Road, maple and acer palmatum are planted, turning a grey area into a colorful one with a Jiangnan-style flavor with its blend of landscape decorations.

A brilliant night view will be presented with lights along Songze Avenue, Yinggang Rd E. and Zhuguang Road, and Laigang Road will be switched on during the expo, presenting a rainbow of blossoming flower scenery.

Convention center colorfully landscaped ahead of CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A floral landscape at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai

Convention center colorfully landscaped ahead of CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai

Convention center colorfully landscaped ahead of CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Areas near the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai are decorated with flowers.

Convention center colorfully landscaped ahead of CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A floral sea at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai

Convention center colorfully landscaped ahead of CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Convention center colorfully landscaped ahead of CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Areas near the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai are decorated with flowers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
