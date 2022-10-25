Meals and staffers tested to ensure food safety at CIIE

Food supply for the 5th China International Import Expo has begun with inspectors on high alert to ensure food safety at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The food supply will cover nearly 10,000 volunteers and staffers working at the center, and the meals will be supplied by five food companies.

On Tuesday, 101 quick tests were conducted on meals supplied to the center, and no substandard food sample was found, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The five suppliers have been ordered to strictly follow requirements regarding the management of imported cold-chain food ingredients, pandemic prevention and control on staffers, temperature during the cooking process, and meal serving time to stamp out hazards of cross-contamination.

The inspection will involve quick tests, checks of meal supply vehicles, cuisine temperature tests and patrolling, officials said.