Meals and staffers tested to ensure food safety at CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:45 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0
Food supply for the 5th China International Import Expo has begun with inspectors on high alert to ensure food safety at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.
Ti Gong

An official conducts a quick test on meals supplied to the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

Officials test meals supplied to the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

Food supply for the 5th China International Import Expo has begun with inspectors on high alert to ensure food safety at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the expo's venue.

The food supply will cover nearly 10,000 volunteers and staffers working at the center, and the meals will be supplied by five food companies.

On Tuesday, 101 quick tests were conducted on meals supplied to the center, and no substandard food sample was found, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The five suppliers have been ordered to strictly follow requirements regarding the management of imported cold-chain food ingredients, pandemic prevention and control on staffers, temperature during the cooking process, and meal serving time to stamp out hazards of cross-contamination.

The inspection will involve quick tests, checks of meal supply vehicles, cuisine temperature tests and patrolling, officials said.

Ti Gong

A meal service venue at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
