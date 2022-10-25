﻿
Expats' visual exhibition showcases charm of Changning

The Shanghai in Foreign Expats' Eyes Visual Exhibition has gathered visual creations by expats and consulate staff from over 30 countries.
Shanghai in Foreign Expats' Eyes Visual Exhibition is opening to the public for free starting from today, gathering visual creations by expats from over 30 countries.

Organized by Changning District government, the exhibition aims to showcase the development within the district in the past four decades since China's reform and opening-up.

The event attracted the participation of expats and consulate staff from over 30 countries including Poland, Japan, the US, France, Germany, Canada, Russia, Cuba, New Zealand and India.

Ti Gong

A work by Kylie Bisman from New Zealand

They recorded street view and community life in Changning District, and captured the charm of city through their camera lens.

Changning district is the home to 37 cultural venues and museums, as well as 121 protected constructions and over 900 hundred-year-old villas.

The exhibition is held at Shanghai Art Collection Museum (1731 Yan'an Rd W.) through November 27.

A negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours is required from every visitor.

Reservation is needed and visitors can make reservations by scanning the code below.

Ti Gong

A work by Michael Cuivre from France

Ti Gong

A work by Balogh Attila from Hungary

Scan the QR code to get reservation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
