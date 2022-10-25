Anti-COVID policies for CIIE participants from outside Shanghai

The Shanghai government has issued policies on COVID-19 prevention and control for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo pertaining to people from outside the city.

The Shanghai government has issued policies on COVID-19 prevention and control for people from outside of Shanghai who want to participate in the 5th China International Import Expo, which will run from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Qingpu District.

Here are the details:

Before arrival in Shanghai

I. Basic requirements





1. All participants from other provinces must receive at least one nucleic acid test within 48 hours and get a negative report.

2. For those coming from overseas, they should go through 7-day central quarantine and 3-day at-home medical observation and receive required nucleic acid tests with all negative results.

3. People who have visited towns, counties and districts with pandemic within 10 days before entering the exhibition are not allowed to participate the CIIE.

4. Those visiting cities with pandemic are encouraged not to take part in the expo if it's not necessary.

If they must participate, they should have a health certificate issued by the local government or disease control department and arrive in Shanghai three days ahead for nucleic acid test every day with negative results and must get approval for entry from the CIIE authority.

II. Requirements for vaccination

1. All people (except special guests) must have received the full COVID-19 vaccination dose and eligible people should have received booster shots 14 days before entering the exhibition area.

2. People who fail to receive the full dose or booster shots due to health reasons but must participate in the CIIE should submit applications plus medical certificates or records, and their employers or hosts must conduct strict verification and report to the CIIE authority and the Shanghai Public Security Bureau for qualification.

Upon arrival in Shanghai

I. Requirements for nucleic acid testing





1. All people from other provinces and cities should take a nucleic acid test within 24 hours upon arrival in Shanghai.

2. People are required to get two nucleic acid tests (at least 24 hours apart) within three days before their first entry in the exhibition area.

II. Basic requirements for the activation of certificates

On the basis of meeting safety and security requirements, all personnel shall strictly follow the basic requirements of pandemic prevention and control, carry out the above two requirements for nucleic acid testing, and complete the following health information declarations as required, only after which can they activate their certificates.

1. Complete Shanghai QR code application and registration on Suishenban at least 48 hours in advance.

2. Provide accurate and complete health information in the CIIE Health Information Collection System, which can be accessed via the CIIE's official mobile application, its WeChat mini program or the certificate registration system, within 48 hours before entering exhibition areas for the first time, and fulfill personal commitments. The contents mainly include (see the Health Information Collection System for details):

(1) Fill in the travel history within 10 days before entering exhibition areas for the first time, such as permanent residence, workplace and residence in Shanghai;

(2) Upload a negative nucleic acid test report within 48 hours prior to the entry;

(3) Upload COVID-19 vaccination records (those eligible for booster shots need to have a booster vaccination record);

(4) Fulfill the self-health commitment with information including past infection history, strict health management, daily self-temperature measurements, and whether you have any abnormal symptoms.

If any of the above information submitted is found missing or untrue after verification, the credentials will not be activated and the person will not be able to enter exhibition areas.

III. Health Management Requirements

1. Self-health monitoring should be carried out on a daily basis, and relevant information should be actively submitted to the Health Information Collection System.

2. If you have fever, cough, sore throat and other symptoms, you should immediately report to the liaisons for pandemic prevention and control of your working unit and go to a designated hospital for treatment and screening in time as required.

3. Liaisons for pandemic prevention and control of all units should provide daily report on health conditions of related personnel.

4. All exhibitors and participants should pay attention to personal protection, eschew public places where big crowds gather, and avoid participating in gathering activities unless it is necessary.

IV. Management Requirements for Staying in Shanghai

1. From seven days before entering exhibition areas for the first time, as well as during the expo, all personnel should consciously implement the closed-loop management requirements of "residence place – workplace" and "residence place – exhibition area."

2. Personnel from domestic provinces (or autonomous regions and municipalities) with local COVID-19 risk areas should stay in special hotels designated by the organizing committee upon arrival in Shanghai as required.

During the Expo

I. Requirements in Exhibition Areas





1. When entering exhibition areas for the first time each day, all personnel should have a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 24 hours.

2. All participants at the opening ceremony should follow requirements for pandemic prevention and control for the ceremony.

3. All personnel must wear N95/KN95 protective masks when entering exhibition areas and exhibition halls, pay attention to hand hygiene and personal protection, maintain safe social distance from others at all times and avoid gatherings as much as possible.

4. Anyone who has a body temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius or has suspected symptoms of COVID-19 should actively cooperate with on-site staff and accept epidemiological investigation and corresponding treatment. They cannot enter exhibition areas anymore without a clear diagnosis.

II. Catering and Food Management Requirements

1. All personnel should scan the "venue code" or "digital sentinel" when entering dining areas.

2. Eating in exhibition areas is prohibited.

3. All personnel should make an appointment before entering the booth where food/drink tasting is provided. When entering, the corresponding "venue code" or "digital sentinel" should be scanned to ensure your itinerary leaves traces. When waiting in line, all personnel should consciously maintain distance.

4. Imported frozen fresh food is not for retail sale in exhibition areas.

When Leaving Shanghai

People must present a negative nucleic acid test certificate valid within 48 hours when leaving Shanghai.



Requirements for Pandemic Prevention and Control Management

All units should fulfill the main responsibility of pandemic prevention and control and identify the leaders and full-time liaison personnel in charge of pandemic prevention and control. The main responsibilities include but are not limited to:



1. Be responsible for communicating with the China International Import Expo Bureau, the NECC and other relevant departments and units, understand and update pandemic prevention and control requirements of the CIIE in time;

2. Be fully aware of the list of personnel and core health information (such as nucleic acid tests, vaccines, and travel history) of the unit, organization and group, and urge all personnel to implement the requirements of registration, health information declaration, self-health monitoring and nucleic acid testing as required;

3. Be responsible for informing and urging subordinate personnel to strictly comply with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control and personal protection of the CIIE and clarifying the importance of complying with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control as well as the consequences of violation (including legal liabilities);

4. Be responsible for coordinating with prevention and control departments to perform well in pandemic emergency response, taking the initiative to provide relevant information and materials for emergency response requirements, and coordinating and urging relevant personnel to cooperate with the completion of epidemiological investigation, health management, etc.

Legal Liabilities

All personnel should wholly and truthfully fill in relevant information in the "Health Information Collection System" as required.



Anyone who is caught making an untrue or false commitment; conceals medical, travel and contact history; takes medicine to conceal symptoms; conceals or omits health status; and evades pandemic prevention measures, and etc., will be prohibited from entering exhibition areas. If serious consequences are caused, relevant responsibilities will be investigated in accordance with laws and regulations.

Dynamic Adjustments

The pandemic prevention and control measures and requirements of the CIIE will be dynamically adjusted in accordance with the deployment and requirements of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council and the latest situation of COVID-19 prevention and control in Shanghai, at home and abroad.



Relevant information will be released in a timely manner via official channels such as the Shanghai Information Office's official website, social media accounts and the official website of the CIIE.