Man detained for causing ruckus at PCR test site

  17:34 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0
An inebriated man has been detained for disturbing public order at a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test site in downtown Putuo District, according to Shanghai police.
A man has been detained for disturbing public order at a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test site in downtown Putuo District, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man surnamed Li went to a sample-taking site on Zhennan Road in Puduo around 9pm on October 20 after getting drunk.

He cut into the line and knocked over the tubes which were already used for samples, police said. The man then beat the staffers at the site and triggered chaos, which led to the site being shut.

Li has been put under 10-day administrative detention by Putuo police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
