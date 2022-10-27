﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai reports new COVID-19 community case, wet markets under scrutiny

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0
Shanghai reported a COVID-19 community case on Thursday, with the 31-year-old female having visited several fresh food markets in the city's downtown area.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0
Shanghai reports new COVID-19 community case, wet markets under scrutiny
Imaginechina

A customer buys pickles at a local wet market in Shanghai.

Shanghai reported a COVID-19 community case on Thursday, who had been to several fresh food markets in downtown.

The city has thus enhanced COVID-19 prevention and control measures at wet markets, requiring all of their employees to get the full vaccine dose and the booster shot, if eligible.

The asymptomatic case, a 31-year-old female, lives in Daqiao Subdistrict of Yangpu District. She tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been put under medical observation.

Apart from her accommodation at 1315 Changyang Road, she had been to three fresh food markets on Changyang and Meizhou roads in Yangpu, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

As a result, her accommodation and nearby street shops were designated as medium-risk areas and put under lockdown.

A total of 524 close contacts of the new case have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 421 have tested negative.

Shanghai reports new COVID-19 community case, wet markets under scrutiny
Imaginechina

A local traditional wet market is relatively empty, with few customers.

A total of 30,697 related people have been screened, and all tested negative.

Visitors to local wet markets must have a 72-hour negative PCR test report and the green health code, as well as receive temperature checks at the entrance.

All wet market employees, including managers, business operators, porters and service staff, must receive a daily PCR test and take the two courses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

And eligible people must also receive the third booster shot, according to the city's official WeChat account Shanghaifabu.

The city's commerce authority has already launched a pandemic-linked overhaul of local wet markets, mainly on venue code scanning among visitors, employees' self-protection and daily PCR tests, as well as environment disinfection and emergency response.

Meanwhile, 20 sports venues, mainly gyms and indoor basketball courts, in Yangpu were punished on Wednesday for violating COVID-19 prevention and control rules.

A regular inspection targeting sports venues is being held across the district to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to Yangpu's sports bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     