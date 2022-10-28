Fire safety-themed Metro carriages enhance awareness

Commuters are able to learn more about fire-safety knowledge and escape routes while riding Shanghai Metro Line 15.

To raise public awareness of fire hazards, a themed train decorated with fire-safety elements, such as the evolution of fire engines and cartoons, departed from the Changfeng Park Metro station on Line 15 in Shanghai's downtown Putuo District on Friday morning.

The themed train was named "119," the fire department's hotline, according to fire and rescue officials with the city's Metro service.

A total of 748,000 fire incidents were reported in China in 2021, resulting in 1,987 deaths and 2,225 injuries with direct property losses of up to 6.75 billion yuan (US$933 million), according to the Ministry of Emergency of China.



Shanghai's fire and rescue authorities have joined hands with the Metro operator to use the themed trains to raise public awareness to fire safety since 2015.