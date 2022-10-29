﻿
News / Metro

Club supporting women with breast cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-29       0
The nation's first patients' club for women with breast cancer has celebrated its 20th anniversary.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-29       0
Club supporting women with breast cancer
Ti Gong

Yankang volunteers visit a new breast cancer patient, sharing their stories to provide encouragement.

The nation's first patients' club for women with breast cancer has celebrated its 20th anniversary.

It has called for a whole process management for patients as well as better communication between patients and medics, and between patients and patients.

The Yankang Salon at Shanghai Cancer Center was established in 2003, when a patient with breast cancer donated 1 million yuan (US$137,900) to the hospital to support its development and research to express her gratitude.

Since there was no hospital-based breast patient rehabilitation and management organization in the nation at that time, and many patients suffered physical and psychological pressure, Dr Shen Zhenzhou decided to set up the salon under the approval of the donor and hospital authority.

Doctors, nurses and patients are members of the Yankang Salon, which offers a communication platform, gives direction and helps patients, and allows patients to share stories and support each other.

An Internet version of Yankang was introduced in 2015, under the name of e-Yankang.

The platform has a personal database for each patient with online and offline consultation on rehabilitation as well as patient education. So far, there have been more than 1 million views on the platform, benefiting a wide range of patients.

"With medical development, breast cancer has become a preventable and treatable chronic disease," said Dr Shao Zhimin, director of Shanghai Cancer Center's breast surgery department. "The hospital has conducted over 8,100 breast cancer surgeries. The 10-year survival rate is 82.6 percent.

"How to make patients live longer and better is our aim. In addition to improved clinical effects, we call for a whole-life management and support for breast cancer patients to improve their rehabilitation and long-term life quality. The Yankang Salon is a critical driver."

Club supporting women with breast cancer
Ti Gong

Dr Shao Zhimin in breast cancer surgery

At present, there are 90,000 Yankang members. Medics offer lectures once a month, conduct breast cancer screening in local communities, provide charity consultations regularly and organize various patient activities.

Hu Zhichu, a Yankang member, had breast cancer surgery at Shanghai Cancer Center 16 years ago. She started to participate in Yankang activities during her treatment and said the members of the salon gave her strong support and help during that tough period.

"Now I am also a volunteer of Yankang to share my story and encourage other patients to conquer fear and cooperate with medics on treatment," Hu said. "In Yankang, others enlighten our life and then we pass the hope to enlighten others'."

Breast cancer, for which there are more than 400,000 new patients each year, is the top female cancer in China. Clinical recovery means a patient survives for more than five years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     