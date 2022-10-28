﻿
News / Metro

City celebrates and protects its ancient trees

Shanghai has documented more than 1,600 special trees in the city. Many of them are of precious varieties. Efforts to ensure their protection have been strengthened.
Ke Sijia

A photo on display at an exhibition held in Jing'an Park on the city's precious trees

Shanghai has documented more than 1,600 special or ancient trees in the city for better protection of the greenery, the authorities said on Friday.

Many of these trees are of rare or precious varieties with important value to scientific research, while efforts to ensure their protection have been strengthened.

These 1,656 trees recorded by the end of last year are scattered all over Shanghai. The city also boasts more than 1,100 trees between 80 and 100 years in age, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

An exhibition on the city's precious trees opened in Jing'an Park on Friday, highlighting the city's protection efforts via videos, photos and words.

People are able to hear the stories behind the old plane tree cluster in Jing'an Park, the hundred-year-old camphor at the former residence of Madam Soong Ching Ling and the hundred-year-old magnolia on the Bund.

Shen Huanming

A vibrant scene in Shanghai with lush greenery

Thirty photos selected from 1,058 candidates are on display at the exhibition and visitors are invited to pick their favorite ones by scanning a QR code.

Jing'an Park is lined with plane trees of over 120 years in age, providing a "live" display.

To protect these trees, Shanghai's greenery authorities have worked out tailoring plans to revitalize some trees that are slowing in growth and even built parks for some of them.

One wisteria tree in Minhang District dates back about 500 years. It is the oldest wisteria in the city.

A 2,000-square-meter wisteria green area was created for its protection and a park was established, featuring more than 100 wisteria trees.

The city's oldest ginkgo in Jiading District is about 1,200 years old. Its own park was built in 2002.

Xu Zhongying

A ginkgo tree in Qingpu District

Exhibition info:

Date: 9am-4pm, through November 27

Venue: Jing'an Park

Address: 1649 Nanjing Rd W.

Chen Min

Autumn scenery in Shanghai

Yu Lina

A ginkgo

