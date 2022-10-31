﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai reports Disney-related COVID-19 case

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:42 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
Shanghai on Monday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had been to Shanghai Disneyland recently, according to the city's health commission.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:42 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
Shanghai reports Disney-related COVID-19 case
Imaginechina

Visitors pose at Shanghai Disneyland recently.

Shanghai on Monday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had been to Shanghai Disneyland recently, the city's health commission said.

As a result, the Shanghai Disney Resort, including Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, was closed on Monday to comply with pandemic prevention and control requirements.

The female confirmed case with mild condition lives in Zhuqiao Town of the Pudong New Area.

She tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been under quarantined treatment at a local COVID-19 designated hospital.

Apart from her accommodation at 551 Wanxia Road, the 31-year-old had been to Disneyland, a Saizeriya Italian restaurant on Jianghui Road and a noodle restaurant on Chenyang Road in Pudong.

Her accommodation was designated as a medium-risk area and put under lockdown.

A total of 706 close contacts of the new case have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 23 have tested negative. Some 140 secondary contacts have been traced and three among them have tested negative.

Shanghai reports Disney-related COVID-19 case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported a COVID-19 community case, a resident of the Pudong New Area, on Monday.

Shanghai reports Disney-related COVID-19 case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

A new medium-risk area was designated in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town on Monday.

A total of 67,715 related people have been screened, and all tested negative.

All visitors at Disneyland received nucleic acid tests on Monday, the COVID-19 prevention and control authority of Pudong said.

A rapid epidemiological investigation was launched to screen risky groups and put them under quarantine in time, while medical staffers reached the park quickly to conduct mass PCR screening, the authority revealed.

Visitors to the park will be allowed to leave after gaining a negative PCR test result and some follow-up anti-COVID-19 measures will be conducted.

People who have been to Disneyland on or after October 27 are required to comply with the epidemiological surveys and receive daily PCR test for three days.

They should enhance self-health management and avoid participating in gathering events. If they show symptoms, such as fever, they should go to the nearest fever clinic promptly with full self-protection, the Pudong authority said.

Ticket holders of Disneyland can visit the park within six months of its reopening, which is yet to be announced. If not, they can request a refund.

Shanghai reports Disney-related COVID-19 case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The medium-risk areas in Shanghai at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Pudong
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     