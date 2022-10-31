Shanghai reports Disney-related COVID-19 case

Shanghai on Monday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had been to Shanghai Disneyland recently, according to the city's health commission.

Imaginechina

Shanghai on Monday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had been to Shanghai Disneyland recently, the city's health commission said.

As a result, the Shanghai Disney Resort, including Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, was closed on Monday to comply with pandemic prevention and control requirements.

The female confirmed case with mild condition lives in Zhuqiao Town of the Pudong New Area.

She tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been under quarantined treatment at a local COVID-19 designated hospital.

Apart from her accommodation at 551 Wanxia Road, the 31-year-old had been to Disneyland, a Saizeriya Italian restaurant on Jianghui Road and a noodle restaurant on Chenyang Road in Pudong.

Her accommodation was designated as a medium-risk area and put under lockdown.

A total of 706 close contacts of the new case have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 23 have tested negative. Some 140 secondary contacts have been traced and three among them have tested negative.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

A total of 67,715 related people have been screened, and all tested negative.

All visitors at Disneyland received nucleic acid tests on Monday, the COVID-19 prevention and control authority of Pudong said.

A rapid epidemiological investigation was launched to screen risky groups and put them under quarantine in time, while medical staffers reached the park quickly to conduct mass PCR screening, the authority revealed.

Visitors to the park will be allowed to leave after gaining a negative PCR test result and some follow-up anti-COVID-19 measures will be conducted.

People who have been to Disneyland on or after October 27 are required to comply with the epidemiological surveys and receive daily PCR test for three days.

They should enhance self-health management and avoid participating in gathering events. If they show symptoms, such as fever, they should go to the nearest fever clinic promptly with full self-protection, the Pudong authority said.

Ticket holders of Disneyland can visit the park within six months of its reopening, which is yet to be announced. If not, they can request a refund.