COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local infections, 20 imported patients

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 28 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from China's Taiwan.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Canada.

The third case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Japan.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Brazil via Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from the US.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The seventh case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Malaysia.

The eighth and ninth cases are both Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Malaysia on the same flight.

The 10th and 11th cases are both South Korean who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from South Korea on the same flight.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Canada.

The 13th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Malaysia via China's Taiwan.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Austria.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the UK.

The 17th case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 203 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



From July 3 to October 31, there were altogether 206 local confirmed cases, 222 were discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized. A total of 1,301 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,552 imported cases, 5,516 have been discharged upon recovery and 36 are still hospitalized.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, two local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 17 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

The first patient who lives in the Pudong New Area tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

The second patient is a close contact of the first patient and tested positive during central quarantine.

2 local asymptomatic infections

The first case is a close contact of a previous infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.



The second case is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 25 from Spain.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from the United States.

The third patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Malaysia.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 29 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

