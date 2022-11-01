﻿
Shuttle services available for CIIE visitors

Electric shuttles are now available between Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and the National Exhibition and Convention Center for expo visitors.
Shuttles are now running between the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and the National Exhibition and Convention Center for both visitors and people who work at the expo.

Starting from Tuesday, visitors and staff of the 5th China International Import Expo can use the electric shuttles connecting Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

According to China Railway Shanghai Group, nine vehicles will service the line from 7am to midnight daily from November 1 to 12, for organizers and attendees of this year's CIIE. The expo runs from November 5 to 10.

Each shuttle can carry up to seven passengers and runs every 15 minutes.

According to the group, the line is around 1.5 kilometers long and will take about 6 minutes to complete.

Visitors, exhibitors, and staff members can ride for free if they display their valid CIIE certificates or licenses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China Railway
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
Follow Us

