Registration and licensing for dogs simplified

Shanghai Public Security Bureau overhauled its service system, making it easier to register, vaccinate and renew dog licences.

Imaginechina

Shanghai dog owners will find it easier to register, vaccinate and renew their dogs' permits now after the city's public security administration revamped its service system on Tuesday.

It is especially important for those who live in rented housing and struggle to provide property ownership documentation.

They can now apply for a dog license by uploading the house rental contract or proof of domicile and signing a letter of commitment to Suishenban, Shanghai's e-governance information platform.

Dog owners in Shanghai are required to license their pets. Because the city has a one-dog-per-home restriction, tenants must obtain permission from their landlord before keeping a dog and registering it at the household address.

Aside from registration, dog owners can use the portal to have their pets' certificates renewed annually, their addresses updated, and their licenses terminated. The authorities also posted information on vaccination sites and bio-safety treatment services on the platform.

All application procedures can now be completed on Suishenban, and physical licenses will be issued to owners later.

The platform will remind dog owners to renew their licenses one month before they expire.

When submitting documents online, owners should upload household and personal documentation, including the owner's passport, a valid visa, a household lease contract, and a commitment letter, in addition to immunization records.

In Shanghai, the annual registration fee for each dog is 500 yuan (US$68.45) in core areas within the Inner Ring Road, and 300 yuan in other areas.

Dog neuter certificates can also be uploaded, cutting the license charge in half.