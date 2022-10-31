Artwork trade month shortened but value remains intact

In compliance with COVID-19 prevention and control demand, this year's event has been turned into the Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week, to be held on November 10-14.

The annual Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month has been shrunk into one week this year, but organizers said its value won't shrink, with Shanghai retaining center stage in the world of art.

In compliance with COVID-19 prevention and control demand, this year's event has been turned into the Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week, which will be held from November 10 to 14.

"Focus" is the principle to be highlighted throughout the art week that will condense activities for one month into five days, with more than 110 art events taking place, including five fairs, 29 auctions, 50 gallery shows and 30 exhibitions. They may involve deals worth 12 billion yuan (US$1.65 billion) and over 150 traders.

The event will be entering its fourth year under the theme "Global Art in Shanghai" while the city is on track to become an important global artwork trading center.

ART021 and West Bund Art & Design, two renowned international art fairs, will be held as well along with the trade week to make it an art season for all despite the pandemic.