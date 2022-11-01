﻿
News / Metro

All Shanghai Disneyland visitors test negative for COVID-19

﻿ Yang Jian
  19:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-01       0
All visitors to Shanghai Disneyland tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, following the discovery of a positive community case who had been to the amusement park.
All visitors to Shanghai Disneyland tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, following the discovery of a positive community case who had been to the amusement park.

A total of 5,803 people received nucleic acid tests or were put under quarantine after the new infection – a resident of the Pudong New Area – was reported on Monday.

Some 439,000 related people – as well as 216 environment samples – have undergone polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening. All results returned negative, Shanghai's official WeChat account Shanghaifabu said on Tuesday.

An environmental disinfection of the park has been conducted.

The Shanghai Disney Resort, including Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, was closed on Monday to comply with pandemic prevention and control requirements.

A rapid epidemiological investigation was launched to screen risky groups and put them under quarantine in time, while medical staffers reached the park quickly to conduct mass PCR screening, the COVID-19 prevention authority of Pudong revealed.

All visitors stuck in the park were allowed to leave by 10:30pm on Monday.

People who have been to Disneyland on or after October 27 are required to comply with the epidemiological surveys and receive daily PCR test for three days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Wechat
﻿
