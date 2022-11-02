COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local infection, 29 imported patients

The local patient tested positive in a routine PCR screening and is under closed-loop management.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, no local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and 21 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Local confirmed case

The patient tested positive in a routine PCR screening and is under closed-loop management.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first two patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 25 from Nigeria via Germany.



The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Germany.



The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Canada.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Austria.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the United States.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Switzerland via Finland.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Singapore.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 64 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Spanish who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Spain.



The second case is a German who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Germany.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from the US.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from France.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from South Korea.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Singapore via China's Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Austria.

The ninth and 10th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from the UK.

The 11th to 13th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the US.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from New Zealand.

The 15th case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Canada.

The 16th case, a Chinese departing from the UK, the 17th case, a Chinese departing from Italy, and the 18th case, a Chinese departing from Finland, arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Finland.

The 19th to 20th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Singapore.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 399 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 44 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 1, there were altogether 207 local confirmed cases, 222 were discharged upon recovery and nine are still hospitalized. A total of 1,301 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,560 imported cases, 5,519 have been discharged upon recovery and 41 are still hospitalized.