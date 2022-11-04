World Top Scientists Forum's permanent venue unveiled in Lingang

The permanent venue will connect the world's scientific innovation harbor, meet the country's major needs, and focus on the world's cutting-edge science and technology fields

The permanent venue for the World Top Scientists Forum was unveiled on Friday in Lingang in the Pudong New Area to take advantage of the institutional innovation in the special area of the Shanghai free trade zone to build a major frontier scientific source with global characteristics in the new era.

It is slated to realize the full launch of multiple joint laboratories by 2025, attract top-notch international scientists, recruit young scientific research fellows from around the world, and provide them with research guarantees, including top science tutors, launch funds, and world-class experimental environment and equipment.

Speaking at the Friday ceremony, Wu Jie, deputy director of the Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee, said that Lingang is building an international innovation collaboration zone, implementing a convenient system for free access of personnel, and accelerating the construction of a global network of scientific and technological professionals.

"It is expected that by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the international innovation collaboration zone will introduce and build more than 30 first-class domestic and foreign scientific research institutions, scientists' workstations, and gather 30,000 to 50,000 research fellows of all kinds, along with 1,000 new enterprises and R&D institutions," Wu observed.

"The international innovation collaboration zone will fully undertake the 'spillover effect' of the constantly expanding World Top Scientists Forum, and fully demonstrate the core area of innovation policy sources, smart city demonstration area and the 'new city' demonstration area that are innovative, dynamic, open, inclusive, low-carbon and resilient."

Michael Levitte, vice chairman of the World Top Scientists Association and the 2013 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, said in his speech that the establishment of the World Top Scientists Forum is an innovation which reflects China's emphasis on science and its attitude toward opening up to the world, and also demonstrates the Shanghai spirit and the Chinese-style openness and inclusiveness.

He firmly believes that the World Top Scientists Forum can boost China's development and inject strong impetus into the development of Shanghai. He pledged to actively invest his own strength to provide independent research possibilities for young scientists around the world.

Liu Duo, vice mayor of Shanghai, said that the permanent venue will connect the world's scientific innovation harbor, meet the country's major needs, and focus on the world's cutting-edge science and technology fields such as biomedicine, artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, new energy, new materials, and quantum science.