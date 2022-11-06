﻿
News / Metro

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region showcases strength to the world at CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-11-06       0
The ongoing 5th China International Import Expo has created a platform for domestic businesses to showcase themselves to the world and seek business investment and cooperation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-11-06       0
Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region showcases strength to the world at CIIE
Ti Gong

A visitor at the Ningxia display area

The ongoing 5th China International Import Expo has created a platform for domestic businesses to showcase themselves to the world and seek business investment and cooperation.

The agricultural specialties and industrial strength of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region are showcased at the expo to lure investment, fuel industry transformation and promote consumption upgrades .

Eying the huge opportunities of the expo, the autonomous region has organized 542 traders and professionals to attend the event this year.

It has six exhibition areas with grape wine and quality agricultural specialties such as dairy products, wolfberry, and mutton on display.

Ningxia's manufacturing advantages are taking the spotlight with products such as wind turbine models, 3D printing machines and photovoltaic modules on display.

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region showcases strength to the world at CIIE
Ti Gong

The Ningxia display stand intrigues a visitor

Via circular-screen movies and digital technologies such as naked eye 3D, visitors will be taken on a virtual tour to experience Ningxia's culture and tourism, modern logistics, modern finance, health, e-commerce, convention and exhibition development.

The autonomous region's efforts in ecological protection of the Yellow River basin and poverty alleviation are also highlighted in the display.

Ningxia's industry advantages and future development potentials are promoted to seek business investment and cooperation.

"We hope to attract investment, expand cooperation areas, boost industry transformation and consumption upgrade via the grand stage of the expo and build a highland of opening-up of Ningxia," said officials with Ningxia's trading delegation.

Over the past four CIIEs, Ningxia had organized 593 companies to attend the expo with procurement products covering medical equipment, ore, robot, intelligent warehousing equipment, agriculture products and food. Eight business investment projects had been inked, worth 17.9 billion yuan (US$2.49 billion).

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region showcases strength to the world at CIIE

Ningxia's display area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     