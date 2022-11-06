Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region showcases strength to the world at CIIE

The ongoing 5th China International Import Expo has created a platform for domestic businesses to showcase themselves to the world and seek business investment and cooperation.

The agricultural specialties and industrial strength of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region are showcased at the expo to lure investment, fuel industry transformation and promote consumption upgrades .

Eying the huge opportunities of the expo, the autonomous region has organized 542 traders and professionals to attend the event this year.

It has six exhibition areas with grape wine and quality agricultural specialties such as dairy products, wolfberry, and mutton on display.

Ningxia's manufacturing advantages are taking the spotlight with products such as wind turbine models, 3D printing machines and photovoltaic modules on display.

Via circular-screen movies and digital technologies such as naked eye 3D, visitors will be taken on a virtual tour to experience Ningxia's culture and tourism, modern logistics, modern finance, health, e-commerce, convention and exhibition development.

The autonomous region's efforts in ecological protection of the Yellow River basin and poverty alleviation are also highlighted in the display.

Ningxia's industry advantages and future development potentials are promoted to seek business investment and cooperation.

"We hope to attract investment, expand cooperation areas, boost industry transformation and consumption upgrade via the grand stage of the expo and build a highland of opening-up of Ningxia," said officials with Ningxia's trading delegation.

Over the past four CIIEs, Ningxia had organized 593 companies to attend the expo with procurement products covering medical equipment, ore, robot, intelligent warehousing equipment, agriculture products and food. Eight business investment projects had been inked, worth 17.9 billion yuan (US$2.49 billion).