In total, 3,591 "little leaves," who are students from 40 local universities and colleges, are serving at the 5th CIIE.

Ying Haojian, a student from Shanghai Maritime University, celebrated her 19th birthday with other student volunteers at the China International Import Expo yesterday.

CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "little leaves" after the clover-shaped National Exhibition and Convention Center.