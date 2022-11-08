﻿
News / Metro

CIIE boosts Shanghai's popularity as a tourism destination

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:53 UTC+8, 2022-11-08       0
The 5th CIIE has boosted the popularity of Shanghai, based on search results of travel operators, with city-related search soaring 50 percent from the same period last month.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:53 UTC+8, 2022-11-08       0
CIIE boosts Shanghai's popularity as a tourism destination
Ti Gong

Frisbee introduced at the Trip.com booth at the 5th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The ongoing 5th China International Import Expo has boosted the popularity of Shanghai, based on search results of travel operators.

In the latest week, search related to Shanghai has soared 50 percent from the same period last month, according to Mafengwo, a Chinese travel services and social networking site.

Country parks with autumn scenery have drawn the most attention, with Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park in suburban Fengxian District topping the popularity list, it added.

Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector have been actively engaged at the 5th CIIE, eyeing the huge business opportunities brought by the grand event.

Hotel giant Marriott International, attending the CIIE for the fifth straight time, presents a unique design at the event this year.

It has brought the display wall of the "Cabinet of Curiosities" to its booth and incorporates the group's history, innovative ideas and people-first cultural elements into the booth design.

Through the display of interesting small objects such as tea saucers and coffee cups in the 1920s and 1930s, visitors are taken back to the A&W root beer stand founded by JW Marriott in 1927.

CIIE boosts Shanghai's popularity as a tourism destination
Ti Gong

Visitors talk at the booth of Marriott International.

Six postcards are showcased in the cabinet, revealing the history and development of the group.

In the past five years, the dividends of the CIIE have continued to overflow, and the group has continued to increase its development commitment to China during the period.

The group currently operates 55 hotels in Shanghai, which has become the first city in the Asia-Pacific region where the group has more than 50 hotels.

It is expected that 2023 will usher in the development milestone of the 500th hotel opening in China.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com is also a fifth-year exhibitor at the expo.

It is displaying the cultural and tourism splendor of China, covering rural revitalization, shopping and carbon neutrality, to list some. To boost rural revitalization, the travel operator has opened a number of vacation farms across the country, boosting local tourism employment.

CIIE boosts Shanghai's popularity as a tourism destination
Ti Gong

The Marriott International booth

CIIE boosts Shanghai's popularity as a tourism destination
Ti Gong

Outdoor outfits on display at the booth of Trip.com.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Mafengwo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     