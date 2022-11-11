CIIE volunteers given a ceremonial send-off at the end of the expo

An "Avenue of Stars" was created as volunteers at the 5th China International Import Expo waved goodbye on the last day of the expo.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Just like in previous years, volunteers at the 5th China International Import Expo were given a ceremonial send-off on Thursday evening, the last day of the expo.



On a corridor at the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai, an "Avenue of Stars" was created for the group of the "most adorable."

Tian Fengying, a "little leaf" from Shanghai Customs College, was in tears.

"I felt like time flew by," she said of her first volunteer experience at the expo.

She was also a COVID-19 prevention and control volunteer on campus.

"I am impressed by the sense of responsibility among volunteers and the high-tech exhibitions at pavilions," Tian added. "I'd like to return next year."

Lin Xiaokang, a volunteer from Shanghai Normal University, has gone from being an amateur to a "veteran guide" at the venue.

"I was nervous and curious at first when I started patrolling pavilions, but I gradually felt at ease when leading people to exhibition areas," he said.

"It enlarged my horizons and I made many friends that I will treasure for the rest of my life," he said.

"I was reluctant to leave, but I know that embracing the future is tonight's theme," said Chen Jia, a second-grade "little leaf."

"There will be more surprises, delights and challenges waiting for us in the future."

The Youth League Shanghai said that despite the fact that these "little leaves" are young, their fortitude and courage to face challenges and overcome obstacles in service are amazing.

Some of them walked 30,000 steps per day.

When boarding the shuttle buses to campus from the center, all "little leaves" were given an "dream ticket."

"The 5th CIIE has reached its conclusion; upon disembarking, you will return to university life. However, the experience of the expo will provide cherished memories and invaluable life lessons. You are getting better, and you have fulfilled your oath by serving the expo. Please move on with this ticket."

CIIE volunteers are known as "little leaves" because of the clover-shaped National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Between October 25 and November 10, 29,931 volunteers took part in training, pavilion patrols, and different activities such as reception, medical treatment support, trading data calculation, COVID-19 prevention and control, guidance, and registration.

They served 378,460 people and logged 756,920 service hours.

They were the brightest stars on Thursday night, Youth League Shanghai said.

