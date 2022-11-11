South Korean CIIE participant saved from medical emergency

Suffering from severe abdominal pain, a 23-year-old South Korean woman was rushed to the ICU. Participating in the CIIE at the time, she is now in full recovery.

Shanghai United Family Hospital said it received a 23-year-old South Korean woman with an emergency medical condition.

She, who participated in the 5th China International Import Expo, was sent to the hospital, a CIIE designated medical facility, on Thursday due to serious belly pain. She had suffered pain for three days and asked for help until the pain became too severe.

The patient arrived at the hospital by ambulance at 1pm, when doctors conducted the emergency check.

"We found she suffered a corpus luteum rupture, which caused hidden hemorrhaging and perturbing pain," said Dr Li Xiaoguang, director of the emergency medicine and critical care center. "There had been about 500 milliliters of blood in the abdominal cavity. We suggested she receive a surgery at once."

The patient had planned to return to her home country for treatment. However, she decided to undergo surgery in Shanghai after communicating with medics and her family members in South Korea.

Ti Gong

"It will be risky if she takes a plane back home. Internal bleeding can be fatal," Li said.

The patient received a minimally-invasive surgery in the afternoon and was able to walk and move freely the next day.

Doctors said the patient will be discharged later Friday.

"It's a typical case of corpus luteum rupture, a common gynecological acute condition. It is likely to take place in young women and usually happens around the third week after menstruation," Li said. "Young women should be aware of avoiding fierce exercise or external force during this period of time. If suffering serious pain, it's important to visit the hospital in time."

It's the second year the hospital served as a designated hospital for the CIIE. It assigned a special medical team with medics speaking multiple languages, with multiple departments standing by day and night for the event.