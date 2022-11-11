5th CIIE generates trade and prosperity in Qingpu

Set in the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai, this year's CIIE has heralded significant success, generating increased trade and significant participation.

Hu Min / SHINE

Fruitful results have been yielded in Qingpu District during the 5th China International Import Expo, the district government announced on Friday.

Qingpu is home to the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai, the hosting venue of the expo.

The procurement volume of Qingpu's trading delegation hit over US$1.5 billion, a record high, at the 5th CIIE, and its total procurement surpassed US$4.4 billion over the past five CIIEs.

The district's trading delegation comprised of representatives from more than 2,000 working units with nearly 20,000 professional visitors involved, both surpassing last year's.

Meanwhile, 16 companies will be based in the district, with another 126 having the intention under business investment, seeking efforts of the district during the 5th CIIE.

The biomedicine project of DNE Group, a provider of investment, development and operations solutions of new economy infrastructure in China, has been signed recently and the project with an investment of 1.05 billion yuan will land in Qingpu.

Ti Gong

During the 5th CIIE, 112 business registrations were handled by market regulators in Qingpu, with 17 licenses on food operation and medical device business issued, turning exhibitors into investors.

"Qingpu District adheres to the highest standard on service guarantee of the CIIE, and spared no effort to ensure the success of the expo, showing its supreme environment and service to the world, as well as its significant achievements in economic and social development," Chen Huiqing, deputy director of Qingpu District, told a press conference on Friday.

"The district will continue magnifying the spillover effect of the expo by accelerating the creation of a new platform of international trade and the coordinated development of convention and exhibition, culture and tourism, and sports industries," said Chen.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong