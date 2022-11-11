﻿
News / Metro

5th CIIE generates trade and prosperity in Qingpu

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:02 UTC+8, 2022-11-11       0
Set in the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai, this year's CIIE has heralded significant success, generating increased trade and significant participation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:02 UTC+8, 2022-11-11       0
5th CIIE generates trade and prosperity in Qingpu
Hu Min / SHINE

The National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai

Fruitful results have been yielded in Qingpu District during the 5th China International Import Expo, the district government announced on Friday.

Qingpu is home to the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai, the hosting venue of the expo.

The procurement volume of Qingpu's trading delegation hit over US$1.5 billion, a record high, at the 5th CIIE, and its total procurement surpassed US$4.4 billion over the past five CIIEs.

The district's trading delegation comprised of representatives from more than 2,000 working units with nearly 20,000 professional visitors involved, both surpassing last year's.

Meanwhile, 16 companies will be based in the district, with another 126 having the intention under business investment, seeking efforts of the district during the 5th CIIE.

The biomedicine project of DNE Group, a provider of investment, development and operations solutions of new economy infrastructure in China, has been signed recently and the project with an investment of 1.05 billion yuan will land in Qingpu.

5th CIIE generates trade and prosperity in Qingpu
Ti Gong

Flower-lined streets near the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai.

During the 5th CIIE, 112 business registrations were handled by market regulators in Qingpu, with 17 licenses on food operation and medical device business issued, turning exhibitors into investors.

"Qingpu District adheres to the highest standard on service guarantee of the CIIE, and spared no effort to ensure the success of the expo, showing its supreme environment and service to the world, as well as its significant achievements in economic and social development," Chen Huiqing, deputy director of Qingpu District, told a press conference on Friday.

"The district will continue magnifying the spillover effect of the expo by accelerating the creation of a new platform of international trade and the coordinated development of convention and exhibition, culture and tourism, and sports industries," said Chen.

5th CIIE generates trade and prosperity in Qingpu
Ti Gong

Service guarantee

5th CIIE generates trade and prosperity in Qingpu
Ti Gong

Flowers near the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai.

5th CIIE generates trade and prosperity in Qingpu
Ti Gong

Patrol near National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     