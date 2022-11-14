﻿
Museum initiative to promote science in 'five new cities'

A new initiative by the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum for "five new cities" is meant to encourage teenagers to explore the natural world.
The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum's initiative to promote science in the city's "five new cities" will culminate with the launch of a new program this month meant to encourage teenagers to explore the natural world.

It will focus on Jiading's Yuanxiang Lake, Songjiang's Guangfulin Lake, Qingpu's Xiayang Lake, Fengxian's Jinhai Lake, and Lingang's Dishui Lake. Local cultural and ecological attractions will be combined with high-tech experiences in the programs.

The campaign was launched in August to promote science in local schools, communities, business complexes, and other public venues in the city's outlying suburbs.

Experts and teachers will be invited to deliver speeches online and offline as part of the activities. In addition, the museum has signed agreements with "five new cities" to assist local educators in promoting science.

﻿
