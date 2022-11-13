﻿
News / Metro

Crested ibises, emblem of friendship among China, Japan and South Korea

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:43 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
China, Japan and South Korea celebrated their friendship with exquisite artworks and a forum on crested ibis at the Shanghai World Expo Museum.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:43 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
Crested ibises, emblem of friendship among China, Japan and South Korea
Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman checks out the paintings of crested ibises at the Shanghai World Expo Museum.

People who have witnessed crested ibises, or Nipponia nippon, would be hard-pressed to forget their lovely and graceful form as they flutter and soar through the air.

At one time, the species was common throughout East Asia, including China, Japan and South Korea, but gradually disappeared due to human activities such as hunting and environmental change.

A special event with beautiful artworks and a forum on crested ibises was launched at the Shanghai World Expo Museum on the weekend.

Officials and specialists from China, Japan and South Korea discussed the harmonious relationship between humans and nature, using the conservation of crested ibises as a focal point at the event.

They recalled how creatures on the edge of extinction had reappeared when seven wild birds were sighted in China's Shaanxi Province in 1981. They were carefully safeguarded and bred in order to serve as ambassadors of friendship between China, Japan and South Korea.

Crested ibises, emblem of friendship among China, Japan and South Korea
Ti Gong

Chen Jing, president of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (third left), Kim Seungho, consul general of South Korea in Shanghai (first left), and Oku Masafumi, deputy consul of Japan in Shanghai (second left) at the event.

The bird is so firmly ingrained in Japanese culture and history that it is considered the country's national bird.

At the end of the 1990s, when Japan was lamenting the extinction of the local crested ibises, two birds, Youyou and Yangyang, descendants of the seven, were sent to a conservation center in Sado, Japan, marking the beginning of a cooperative effort between the two countries to breed the endangered species.

Youyou and Yangyang gave birth to their first babies on May 21, 1999.

Crested ibises, emblem of friendship among China, Japan and South Korea
Imaginechina

Crested ibises in China's Shaanxi Province.

Oku Masafumi, the deputy consul-general of Japan in Shanghai, said that his memories of Youyou and Yangyang's landing in Sado are still fresh.

"The gathering of officials and experts from China, Japan, and South Korea today to discuss the subject of environmental preservation based on the conservation of the beautiful bird crested ibis is of great significance," Masafumi said.

To improve crested ibis breeding in Japan, the Chinese government gifted Meimei, a crested ibis female, to Japan in October 2000.

Ten crested ibises were released from their cages for the first time in Japan in autumn 2008, 27 years after the last five wild crested ibises were captured for conservation purposes.

Eventually, the pair of birds also came to represent the relationship between the two countries.

Breeding programs, including artificial insemination and incubation, have resulted in the existence of over 4,000 crested ibises in China and over 500 in Japan.

Crested ibises, emblem of friendship among China, Japan and South Korea
Dong Jun / SHINE

Paintings of crested ibises are on display at the World Expo Museum.

In 2008, China also donated a couple of crested ibises to South Korea, which now has over 458 of them.

"South Korea, China and Japan are neighbors, facing each other across the sea," said Kim Seungho, consul general of South Korea in Shanghai. "As we share a similar culture and have thousands of years of communication history, we have established very firm trust with each other."

Similar to the protection of crested ibises, China, Japan and South Korea have established numerous productive partnerships, he said. He hopes that in the future, environmental protection cooperation will be expanded and the three countries will serve as an example of international cooperation.

Crested ibises, emblem of friendship among China, Japan and South Korea
Dong Jun / SHINE

A girl watches a painting of a group of fluttering crested ibises.

Yuan Mindao, vice president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said that the crested ibis was "a successful example of biodiversity protection and a symbol of peace between man and environment."

"Bearing the true goodwill of the Chinese people, the birds have departed Shaanxi Province and settled in Japan and South Korea, where they have flourished and created a bridge for non-governmental exchanges and cooperation between China, Japan and Korea."

On the basis of the relationship made by crested ibises, he hoped that there would be more cooperation and communication between the three countries in the future towards the creation of a low-carbon, green and aesthetically pleasing world.

Crested ibises, emblem of friendship among China, Japan and South Korea
Dong Jun / SHINE

The children's drawings show the non-governmental connection and friendship between the three countries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     