Taizhou, a water city, is a paradise for foodies

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0
The city of Taizhou, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, has been actively promoting the city in Shanghai with ticket and lodging discounts and culinary delights.
Taizhou, a water city, is a paradise for foodies
Ti Gong

Taizhou is known for its hairy crabs.

The city of Taizhou, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, is cooking up a feast in Shanghai.

During a tourism promotion in the city, more than 20 activities, including ticket and lodging discounts, were launched, and culinary delights showcased.

On Monday night, an assortment of delectable Taizhou specialties, including steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe from its Jingjiang, catfish and shizitou (stew meatballs), and Taizhou gansi (dry, sliced bean curd), were on display during a cruise on the Huangpu River.

Jingjiang's characteristic steamed dumplings are a larger, grander version of Shanghai's renowned xiaolongbao; they are drenched in chicken broth and filled with crab meat.

Taizhou, a water city, is a paradise for foodies
Ti Gong

Taizhou's delicacies are promoted on a cruise boat on the Huangpu River in Shanghai.

Cultural and tourist mementos from Taizhou were also on display.

Taizhou is a gourmet's paradise with fish soup noodles, hairy crabs, and Qinhu eight-course banquets being particularly popular.

Located in the middle of Jiangsu Province, Taizhou is home to the Qinhu Lake National Wetland Park, the Qintong Ancient Town and the Lizhong Water Forest Scenic Area.

The organizers of the event released a number of tourist routes that would allow visitors to sample the unique flavors of its specialties, enjoy classic Chinese operas, and admire the beauty of this water city.

Taizhou, a water city, is a paradise for foodies
Ti Gong

Taizhou morning tea

Recommended routes

Route 1: Memorial Hall of Zheng Xie (1693-1765), a celebrated painter of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) – Jindongmen Historic Block – Taizhou Ancient Street – Night Tour on the Fengcheng River – Meiyuan Garden – Qiaoyuan Garden – Salt Tax Museum – Qintong Ancient Town

Route 2: Lizhong Water Forest – Qinhu National Wetland Park – Morning Tea Museum – Salt Tax Museum – Meiyuan Garden – Taizhou Ancient Street – Zhonglou Alley – Night Tour on Fengcheng River – Gaogang Fengxi Lake Sacenic Area – Huangqiao Ancient Town – Qixiang Village

Route 3: Xinghua Qianduo Scenic Area – Lizhong Water Forest – Qinhu National Wetland Park – Qiuxue Lake Ecological Scenic Area – Taixing City National Ancient Ginkgo Forest Park – Jingjiang Music and Flower Sea Park.

Taizhou, a water city, is a paradise for foodies
Ti Gong

Serene Taizhou

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Follow Us

