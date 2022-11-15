﻿
Global entrepreneurship week kicks off on metaverse

Shanghai's annual top entrepreneurship week, the 16th Global Entrepreneurship Week China, opened on Tuesday on a metaverse space for the first time.
Ti Gong

Entrepreneurs and investors attend the16th Global Entrepreneurship Week China on metaverse.

Shanghai's annual top entrepreneurship week opened on Tuesday on a metaverse space for the first time.

The 16th Global Entrepreneurship Week China, running through November 21, will feature more than 40 events, such as presentations of startups, investment promotion meetings and award-winning ceremonies, on metaverse, which, in colloquial use, is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

This year's entrepreneurship week will focus on new technologies, digital economy, life health and carbon neutrality.

The city government-backed Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates along with investors will select and support the best startup projects through their online roadshows.

The foundation, the organizer of the annual week, has sponsored over 3,000 startup projects since it was established in 2006, with investment from individuals and companies.

Multinationals enterprises will also publicize their innovation requirements on Thursday for entrepreneurs to bid and negotiate with them on metaverse.

Source: SHINE
﻿
