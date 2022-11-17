﻿
News / Metro

Haute couture fashion week kicks off on Bund

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:30 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
Shanghai's annual haute couture fashion week started on Wednesday night on the Bund, shedding light on the talent of China's young fashion designers.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:30 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
﻿

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A fashion show during the opening ceremony of the 11th Shanghai New Customization Week.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fashion show during the opening ceremony of the 11th Shanghai New Customization Week.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fashion show during the opening ceremony of the 11th Shanghai New Customization Week.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fashion show during the opening ceremony of the 11th Shanghai New Customization Week.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fashion show during the opening ceremony of the 11th Shanghai New Customization Week.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fashion show during the opening ceremony of the 11th Shanghai New Customization Week.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's annual haute couture fashion week started on Wednesday night on the Bund, shedding light on the talent of China's young fashion designers and regeneration of heritage skills.

The opening ceremony of the 11th Shanghai New Customization Week was held at the Fosun Foundation Shanghai with a grand fashion show.

The annual event, to push Shanghai's goal of becoming the world's design capital, will be held through November 20 in the wider Yuyuan block between the Yuyuan Garden Malls and the Bund.

The focus of this year's couture week is on Chinese traditions and the United Nations-designated category of "intangible cultural heritage," according to the Shanghai International Fashion Federation, the event's organizer.

"The annual customization week has become the top platform to incubate and drive the development of haute couture brands in Shanghai, China and Asia," said Xu Xiaoliang, president of the federation and former chief executive of Fosun International.

Haute couture fashion week kicks off on Bund
Ti Gong

Xu Xiaoliang (fourth left), president of the Shanghai International Fashion Federation, poses with fashion designers attending the fashion week.

Dream of Butterfly

Leading customization brand WJX unveiled a collection of Shanghai-style cheongsam themed on the "Le Reve du papillon," or the "Dream of Butterfly," which involves the traditional weaving skill of Xinzhuang Town in Shanghai's Minhang District.

The skill, one of Shanghai's first batch of listed "intangible cultural heritage," originated in the town in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The delicate and beautiful weaving products became so popular that they were sold across the Yangtze River Delta region through the 1980s.

Vanessa Ye, founder and designer of the brand, blends the local weaving skill with French embroidery Lunéville for the fashion costumes in collaboration with the Shanghai Public Art Cooperation Center and the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts.

With the help of the center, she has also been working with the embroidery masters of China's She ethnic minority to incorporate the ancient skill and Shanghai's woolen embroidery into her products.

Haute couture fashion week kicks off on Bund
Ti Gong

The traditional weaving skill of Shanghai's Xinzhuang Town has been incorporated in WJX's newly unveiled collection during the fashion week.

The haute couture week was initially launched in 2014 to help young local fashion designers develop their creative skills. It has become one of the most important fashion events in China and the world.

According to the federation, the annual event aims to contribute to the enhancement of Shanghai's soft power and the promotion of Chinese culture abroad.

Haute couture fashion week kicks off on Bund
Ti Gong

Models wearing the new collection of local customization brand WJX.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangtze River
Minhang
Yuyuan Garden
Fosun International
﻿
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     