Shanghai Book Fair opens on a smaller scale

This year's reading festival has a smaller scale with four display areas respectively for the history of the book fair, themed books, boutique books and a carnival market.
The 2022 Shanghai Book Fair kicked off on Friday at the Shanghai Exhibition Center and will run until November 22.

This year's reading festival has a smaller scale with four display areas respectively for the history of the book fair, themed books, boutique books and a carnival market.

About a hundred events and activities, including book releases, lectures, art performances and award ceremonies, will be held over five days online and offline,

Entry is free but visitors need to register online and take two nucleic acid tests three days in advance. A KN95 or N95 mask is also required.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Book Fair is held at Shanghai Exhibition Center on November 18- 22.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The history of the Shanghai Book Fair is presented outside the the main pavilion.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Books displayed in the main pavilion

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A carnival market at the book fair features some Internet celebrity bookstores, culture and creativity businesses and catering services.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nearly 5,000 books are on display in the main pavilion.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors at the Shanghai Book Fair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
