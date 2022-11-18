Shanghai Book Fair opens on a smaller scale

This year's reading festival has a smaller scale with four display areas respectively for the history of the book fair, themed books, boutique books and a carnival market.

The 2022 Shanghai Book Fair kicked off on Friday at the Shanghai Exhibition Center and will run until November 22.

About a hundred events and activities, including book releases, lectures, art performances and award ceremonies, will be held over five days online and offline,

Entry is free but visitors need to register online and take two nucleic acid tests three days in advance. A KN95 or N95 mask is also required.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

