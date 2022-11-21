﻿
Neighboring province seeks to revitalize flow of Shanghai tourists

Jiangsu Province is starting a monthlong tourist campaign in Shanghai with discounts and coupons and preferential cultural and tourist policies released in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

A cultural and tourist bazaar features intangible cultural heritage of Jiangsu.

Ti Gong

Shanghai residents learn about Jiangsu tourism during the event.

Jiangsu Province is starting a monthlong tourist campaign in Shanghai with discounts and coupons worth several million yuan and preferential cultural and tourist policies released in the city to lure Shanghai tourists and spur the recovery of the culture and tourism industry.

During the online and offline promotion that started on Sunday, a total of 108 preferential cultural and tourist policies were released, covering free admission and discounted tickets to tourist attractions in 13 cities across Jiangsu.

For example, all 4A and 5A tourist attractions in Lianyungang City are open free through the end of February.

Ti Gong

Jiangsu delicacies

"We are hosting a variety of cultural activities, such as traditional etiquette study, hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) experience, and handmade crafts," said Jiang Yi, a staff member at Donglin Academy in Wuxi City, during the event.

The event will accelerate the recovery of the cultural and tourist market of the Yangtze River Delta region, said Huang Hao, another participant from the Jiangsu Horticulture Expo Park.

The park will increase night tours and camping activities to lure tourists, said Huang.

A digital tourist card was released during the event, offering a single pass for tourists to travel around more than 100 cultural venues and scenic spots in Jiangsu at discounted prices.

A visual and audio feast was presented in Shanghai, featuring Suzhou pingtan (storytelling to music), kuaiban (clapper talk) and Jiangsu folk song performances.

A cultural and tourist bazaar showcasing intangible cultural heritage of Jiangsu was held in the Pudong New Area at the same time.

Ti Gong

Some of the souvenirs at the bazaar

Jiangsu, a neighbor of Shanghai, features unique natural landscapes centered on its rich water resources, diversified geographic features and profound culture and history.

The province and Shanghai have a deep bond and are important tourist source markets for each other, officials said.

A number of boutique cafés in Shanghai will present a "light and shadow themed space," showing tourist routes of Jiangsu and photos of its attractions, during the monthlong campaign.

Cultural and tourist bureaus from cities in Jiangsu signed cooperative agreements with enterprises in Shanghai to enhance cooperation between the two places.

The promotion comes after the lift of restrictions on interprovincial travel.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Tuesday that interprovincial trips in the country organized by travel operators will no longer be suspended based on the classification of a COVID-19 risk region.

The linkage between interprovincial tour operation activities and risk regions has been eliminated as a result of the notification. Passengers must have a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report in order to board airplanes, trains, interprovincial coaches and ships.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
Pudong
