Volunteers, paramedics, runners all set for 2022 Shanghai Marathon

The 2022 Shanghai Marathon is set for Sunday, with 4,000 volunteers and medical services in place. The race will cover 42 kilometers, with Xintiandi back on the route.

Volunteers and medical services are in place as runners of the 2022 Shanghai Marathon prepare for Sunday's race.

The annual event is making a return after its cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 18,000 runners will start their 42-kilometer journey from the Bund this year.

The organizers adjusted the route a bit, adding downtown's Xintiandi back to the list of city landmarks that runners will go through during the race. The finish line is set at the intersection of Longqi Road and Yunjin Road, in Xuhui District.

Four thousand volunteers, mostly college students, will provide service for the event. Twenty-six medical stations, 25 ambulances and some 300 medical staff will be arranged along the route to assure runners' safety.

The organizers have set nine food supply stations, as well as water and ice supply spots to keep runners in a good form.

All finishers will receive a medal, slippers and towel at the finish line. Those completing the race within three hours will be rewarded with a jacket.

Due to pandemic control reasons, elite runners from overseas will continue to miss this year's Shanghai Marathon. The organizers have invited a handful of domestic top runners to take part in the race.

The runners include Jia E'renjia, the male winner of the 2020 Shanghai Marathon. The Qinghai Province native set the event's new record for a Chinese male runner two years ago, clocking 2:12:44.

Jia will be joined by the 2018 Shanghai International Marathon's Chinese winner Guan Yousheng, as well as National Games running event women's champions Zhang Xinyan and Zhang Deshun.

All participants must show a negative PCR test report within 24 hours before passing the face-recognition entrance. Each runner is also required to take a PCR test within 48 hours after the race.