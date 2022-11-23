﻿
News / Metro

Volunteers, paramedics, runners all set for 2022 Shanghai Marathon

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:03 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
The 2022 Shanghai Marathon is set for Sunday, with 4,000 volunteers and medical services in place. The race will cover 42 kilometers, with Xintiandi back on the route.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:03 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
Volunteers, paramedics, runners all set for 2022 Shanghai Marathon
Dong Jun / SHINE

Former NBA star player and CBA President Yao Ming shows up at Shanghai Marathon's press conference on Wednesday. His Yao Foundation and Shangma Charity have reached cooperation to assist students in poverty-stricken areas.

Volunteers and medical services are in place as runners of the 2022 Shanghai Marathon prepare for Sunday's race.

The annual event is making a return after its cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 18,000 runners will start their 42-kilometer journey from the Bund this year.

The organizers adjusted the route a bit, adding downtown's Xintiandi back to the list of city landmarks that runners will go through during the race. The finish line is set at the intersection of Longqi Road and Yunjin Road, in Xuhui District.

Four thousand volunteers, mostly college students, will provide service for the event. Twenty-six medical stations, 25 ambulances and some 300 medical staff will be arranged along the route to assure runners' safety.

The organizers have set nine food supply stations, as well as water and ice supply spots to keep runners in a good form.

All finishers will receive a medal, slippers and towel at the finish line. Those completing the race within three hours will be rewarded with a jacket.

Volunteers, paramedics, runners all set for 2022 Shanghai Marathon
Dong Jun / SHINE

Models present souvenir T-shirts for the 2022 Shanghai Marathon.

Due to pandemic control reasons, elite runners from overseas will continue to miss this year's Shanghai Marathon. The organizers have invited a handful of domestic top runners to take part in the race.

The runners include Jia E'renjia, the male winner of the 2020 Shanghai Marathon. The Qinghai Province native set the event's new record for a Chinese male runner two years ago, clocking 2:12:44.

Jia will be joined by the 2018 Shanghai International Marathon's Chinese winner Guan Yousheng, as well as National Games running event women's champions Zhang Xinyan and Zhang Deshun.

Volunteers, paramedics, runners all set for 2022 Shanghai Marathon
Dong Jun / SHINE

All finishers will receive a medal at the finish line.

All participants must show a negative PCR test report within 24 hours before passing the face-recognition entrance. Each runner is also required to take a PCR test within 48 hours after the race.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     