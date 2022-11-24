﻿
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen Friday after monthlong closure

﻿ Li Qian
  13:44 UTC+8, 2022-11-24
Guests entering Shanghai Disneyland will be required to show a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours (from result time), effective on Friday.
Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on Friday after being closed for nearly a month, a sign of an improving tourism environment.

Shanghai Disney Resort announced that its theme park will operate from 8:30am to 8:30pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Toy Story Hotel will also resume operations.

Shanghai Disney Resort was closed on October 31 following a COVID-19 case at Shanghai Disneyland.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel reopened on November 17.

Be aware that guests entering Shanghai Disneyland will be required to show a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours (from result time), effective today. Those entering other areas of the resort will continue to be required to display a negative nucleic acid test taken within 72 hours.

The resort will continue to operate with limited daily capacity. Select attractions, live entertainment locations, restaurants and retail locations may not be available or will operate at reduced capacity.

However, this doesn't seemed to have deterred guests.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said the real-time page view of Disney soared five times after the news of reopening was released. Meanwhile, it has made "Shanghai" a trending topic.

Since November 17 when the resort partially reopened, the hashtag "Shanghai Disney" has soared 130 percent in page view volume compared with the same period last month.

As an iconic tourist destination, Shanghai Disney Resort's reopening has sent a positive signal for Shanghai's tourism market.

In the past week, tourism bookings to Shanghai have seen a month-on-month double-digit increase.

Shanghai Disney
Disney
