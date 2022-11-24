﻿
News / Metro

University to exhibit historical collection including Nobel Prize medal

Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Tsung-Dao Lee Library has kicked off a national exhibition to show its collection including Lee's Nobel Prize medal and certificate.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor looks at a photo of Tsung-Dao Lee.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Tsung-Dao Lee Library has kicked off a national itinerant exhibition to show the public its precious collection, including Lee's Nobel Prize medal and certificate.

It's the first time for the library to exhibit its collection outside the university campus.

The library was completed in 2014 in honor of the Shanghai-born American physicist known for his work in various areas, such as particle physics, statistical mechanics, field theory and astrophysics. At the age of 31, he shared the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1957 with Yang Zhenning for their work in discovering violations of the principle of parity conservation.

Its collection includes more than 80,000 pieces of exhibits donated by Lee.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor takes photos on Lee's Nobel Prize medal and certificate.

The first stop of the exhibition is the Shanghai World Expo Museum, showcasing 333 pieces of documents, manuscripts, letters, paintings and other exhibits.

Notably, it's also the first time for Lee's Nobel Prize medal and certificate to be shown to the public outside of the library.

The exhibition is comprised of four sections, including Lee's life story, his dedication to scientific research, his contributions to China's scientific development and international exchanges, and his exploration of integrating science with art.

The exhibition at the Shanghai World Expo Museum will run through January 31.

The museum is free to the public but all visitors need to make reservations on its website (http://www.expo-museum.org) or WeChat account (World Expo Museum).

Exhibition info:

Date: Through January 31 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Admission: Free (reservation required)

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Museum

Address: 818 Mengzi Road, Huangpu District

Dong Jun / SHINE

The medallion of Nobel Prize for Lee

Dong Jun / SHINE

A telegram informing Lee he had won the Nobel Prize

Dong Jun / SHINE

Lee's notebook

﻿
Follow Us

