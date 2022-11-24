﻿
News / Metro

Two community cases detected in Baoshan, Songjiang

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0
Shanghai on Thursday reported two COVID-19 community cases in two of its suburban districts, who had visited several stores and restaurants in six districts.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0
Two community cases detected in Baoshan, Songjiang
Imaginechina

People dine outside a cafe in downtown Shanghai.

Shanghai on Thursday reported two COVID-19 community cases in the city's outskirts, who had visited several stores and restaurants in six districts.

The 33-year-old woman, listed as an asymptomatic case, lives in Zhujialong Village in Gucun Town of suburban Baoshan District. The other asymptomatic case, a 77-year-old man, lives in Jiuliting Subdistrict of suburban Songjiang District.

Both tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings, and have been put under quarantined medical observation.

Apart from her accommodation, the woman had been to a Sam's Club supermarket at Waigaoqiao in the Pudong New Area and a restaurant along with other places in Minhang, Putuo and Jing'an districts.

The man had been to a Yifeng Pharmacy in Songjiang, and street shops in Hongkou and Putuo districts, apart from his accommodation.

A total of 299 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Thursday. Among them, 211 have tested negative.

A total of 110,565 related people have been screened, and all tested negative. All 145 items and environmental samples tested negative.

The building and villagers' group where they live have been listed as high-risk areas and put under lockdown.

Shanghai reported nine locally transmitted confirmed cases and 58 local asymptomatic infections for Wednesday. All tested positive during central quarantine.

Two community cases detected in Baoshan, Songjiang
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported two community cases in suburban Baoshan and Songjiang districts on Thursday.



Two community cases detected in Baoshan, Songjiang
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated two high-risk areas on Thursday.

Two community cases detected in Baoshan, Songjiang
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High-risk areas in Shanghai at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Hongkou
Minhang
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     