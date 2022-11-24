Two community cases detected in Baoshan, Songjiang

Shanghai on Thursday reported two COVID-19 community cases in two of its suburban districts, who had visited several stores and restaurants in six districts.

Imaginechina

The 33-year-old woman, listed as an asymptomatic case, lives in Zhujialong Village in Gucun Town of suburban Baoshan District. The other asymptomatic case, a 77-year-old man, lives in Jiuliting Subdistrict of suburban Songjiang District.

Both tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings, and have been put under quarantined medical observation.

Apart from her accommodation, the woman had been to a Sam's Club supermarket at Waigaoqiao in the Pudong New Area and a restaurant along with other places in Minhang, Putuo and Jing'an districts.

The man had been to a Yifeng Pharmacy in Songjiang, and street shops in Hongkou and Putuo districts, apart from his accommodation.

A total of 299 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Thursday. Among them, 211 have tested negative.

A total of 110,565 related people have been screened, and all tested negative. All 145 items and environmental samples tested negative.

The building and villagers' group where they live have been listed as high-risk areas and put under lockdown.

Shanghai reported nine locally transmitted confirmed cases and 58 local asymptomatic infections for Wednesday. All tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

