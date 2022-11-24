﻿
News / Metro

Disneyland opens to visitors returning to Shanghai within 5 days

Shanghai Disneyland opens to visitors returning or traveling to Shanghai within 5 days. Most attractions will be open, however indoor dinning will still be unavailable.
People traveling or returning to Shanghai within five days are allowed to visit Shanghai Disney Resort.

Shanghai Disneyland will open to people traveling or returning to Shanghai within five days, Shanghai Disney Resort just announced.

Based on the city's latest COVID-19 prevention and control measures, people may visit Shanghai Disneyland and enjoy the majority of park experiences, except for dining in indoor restaurants. They can enjoy food and beverage available at outdoor vending locations.

They may visit the public areas of Disneytown, but are not allowed to enter indoor restaurant or retail locations. They can make order and get takeaway at the entrance of select restaurants.

They may visit or stay at the two resort hotels – Toy Story Hotel and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel – but still, they are not allowed to enter restaurants, retail locations or recreational facilities, including the hotel swimming pool, gym or play rooms, as well as attend banquets and other catered events hosted at the hotels.

Room services will be available.

Shanghai Disneyland and the Toy Story Hotel will reopen on November 25. Together with the recent reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel on November 17, it marks the resort's return to full operations after a pandemic-related closure on October 31.

