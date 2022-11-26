Tourist attractions change entry requirements in response to COVID situation

Cultural and tourist attractions have tightened COVID-19 prevention and control measures by requiring a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report instead of 72-hour test.

Starting Saturday, Shanghai's tourist spots and cultural facilities like libraries will require a 48-hour negative nucleic test report as it tightens up COVID curbs amid rising caseloads.

Proof of sample-taking in the past 24 hours is not valid for entry, and an on-the-spot antigen test can no longer replace the 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report as well, according to the latest requirements ordered by Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities.

Performance and entertainment venues, A-level tourist attractions, museums, art galleries, libraries and Internet bars are included.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said the latest measure is based on the current COVID-19 prevention and control situation of the city, and will be adjusted based on the development of the pandemic.

Senior citizens or children without smart phones need to use the paper versions of their Suishenma health code and ID card for certification.

Shanghai Guyi Garden in Jiading District has shortened opening times and kept its daily visitor figure and instantaneous reception number below 50 percent of the maximum from Saturday.

Some areas inside the garden have been closed as part of the tightened measures.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has suspended operations over the weekend.

Those who have purchased tickets can apply for a full refund, or change the dates of their visit within six months after the park reopens.

The reopening date is yet to be decided.

The closure came after a local asymptomatic carrier was reported on Friday, who had visited the park.