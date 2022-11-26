﻿
News / Metro

Tackling late detection of prostate cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-11-26       0
As high as 58 percent of Chinese prostate cancer patients are already in the middle or terminal stage when diagnosed because of a lack of widespread screening.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-11-26       0

As high as 58 percent of Chinese prostate cancer patients are already in the middle or terminal stage when diagnosed because of a lack of widespread screening.

As a result the five-year survival rate of prostate cancer patients in China is less than 70 percent, which is much lower than the nearly 100 percent in Western countries.

The low screening rate and low survival rate of prostate cancer patients are one of the biggest challenges facing China, Dr Ye Dingwei from Shanghai Cancer Center told the International Urological Tumor Forum in the city over the weekend.

"Potential complications and risks brought by surgery like sexual and reproductive function disorder and urination difficulty are major reasons that prevent patients from looking for professional treatment," said Ye.

The hospital has developed a precise surgery format to improve five-year survival and control after-surgery complication.

Tackling late detection of prostate cancer
Ti Gong

Dr Ye Dingwei from Shanghai Cancer Center conducts prostate cancer surgery.

Data showed the five-year survival rate for prostate cancer patients is 82.6 percent, while the survival rate is almost 100 percent for those receiving surgery.

"About 97 percent of patients have regained urination function and over 70 percent regained sexual function after surgery," he added.

Experts reiterated the importance of screening. With the change of diet and lifestyle, the incidence of prostate cancer keeps rising and the average age of patients is becoming younger.

Prostate cancer is more prevalent in urban populations. In Shanghai, it is the forth leading cancer for males. In Pudong, prostate cancer has surpassed gastric cancer to become third leading cancer.

"Early and regular screening is the key to prostate cancer prevention and control," Ye said.

"A blood test for biomarker is a very simple and economic one. We have cooperated with communities to offer convenient screenings and a green channel of further checks and diagnosis for those being detected with a problem in screening."

Ye has teamed with experts to fulfil China's first guideline for prostate cancer screening to promote a community-based screening format nationwide to enhance early-state prostate cancer detection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     