﻿
News / Metro

It's not World Cup but local games are popular

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:12 UTC+8, 2022-11-27       0
A soccer competition with the participation of Shanghai's expatriate communities was held over the weekend.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:12 UTC+8, 2022-11-27       0
It's not World Cup but local games are popular
Ti Gong

The matches were held on the rooftop soccer field of Life Hub@Anting Plaza.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has revived people's pent-up enthusiasm for soccer in Shanghai.

A competition hosted by Chongbang Group, a property developer, with the participation of Shanghai's expat communities showcased how much people enjoy the sport.

Amid applause and cheers, four teams with players from Columbia, Argentina and Italy and Chongbang Group competed in the match held on the rooftop soccer field of Life Hub@Anting Plaza in Jiading District.

It invited people to enjoy the fun of sports and promote everlasting friendship among the players of different countries.

A soccer competition with the participation of Shanghai's expatriate communities was held over the weekend.

Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez are the favorite players of 17-year-old Rodrigo Tanto Faner from Argentina.

"I watched the first match of Argentina with other fans of the team in Hongkou District," said Faner.

"In Argentina, we felt nervous when watching together, but here, the atmosphere is more relaxed and super good."

It's not World Cup but local games are popular
Ti Gong

The games attracted keen attention.

Ciro Troisi from Italy has been in Shanghai for nine years.

"This year, many Chinese are following the football, which is very good," he said. "I see very high attention from Chinese people for World Cup as people are happy to look and talk about football, which is good for the World Cup."

MAGIC 3, a three versus three basketball match of youngsters, which was jointly initiated by Shanghai Administration of Sports and Shanghai Education Commission, was held along the soccer game.

It's not World Cup but local games are popular
Ti Gong

A basketball game was held as well alongside the soccer field.

It's not World Cup but local games are popular
Ti Gong

Good feeling between teams were on display.

It's not World Cup but local games are popular
Ti Gong

The three versus three basketball matches were popular.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     