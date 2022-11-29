Mini program launched to encourage more volunteering in garbage sorting

To mark three years of Shanghai's garbage-sorting initiative, a new mini program has been launched to encourage more public volunteer work in waste management.

Shanghai's garbage-sorting regulations came into effect in July 2019.

Of 46 Chinese cities to pilot compulsory garbage sorting, Shanghai has been ranking the No.1 over the past three years with 95 percent of workplaces and residences up meeting standards.

This was in part because of the efforts of volunteers. Statistics by Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau show that nearly 700,000 people have registered as garbage-sorting volunteers in the city.

In an effort to involve more people, authorities launched a 100-day campaign on Tuesday, highlighted by the launch of the mini program "随手拍、随手改," literally "take photos and correct violations."

As its name suggests, once people find garage-sorting violations, they are encouraged to make it right, and the photos of before and after can be uploaded to be recognized as valid volunteer work.