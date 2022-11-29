﻿
A dozen COVID-19 community cases reported in Shanghai

Shanghai on Tuesday reported a dozen COVID-19 community cases, including seven confirmed infections, and designated 13 new high-risk areas.
Imaginechina

A resident receives polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a local community in Shanghai.

Shanghai on Tuesday reported a dozen COVID-19 community cases, who had been to many restaurants, and designated 13 new high-risk areas.

The seven confirmed cases with mild conditions and the five asymptomatic cases live in Songjiang, Qingpu, Putuo, Xuhui, Minhang, Huangpu and Baoshan districts as well as the Pudong New Area, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

"The number of daily COVID infections in Shanghai has been rising notably with mostly external origins," Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account, said in reply to online requests.

Residents have been advised against leaving Shanghai unless it is absolutely necessary.

They should also continue to ensure personal protection, obey pandemic prevention rules and receive COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, if eligible, Shanghaifabu added.

Among the cases reported on Tuesday, a 44-year-old woman as well as two men, aged 20 and 36 years, respectively, tested abnormal at local hospitals after feeling uncomfortable.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported 12 COVID-19 community cases on Tuesday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated 13 high-risk areas on Tuesday.

Others, aged between 10 and 74 years, tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings.

They have been put under quarantined medical observation or treatment at designated hospitals, the commission said.

Apart from their accommodations, they had been to multiple restaurants, companies, convenience stores, bars, gyms, supermarkets, shopping malls, other communities, a hospital and a training institute across the city.

A total of 465 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Tuesday. Among them, 389 have tested negative.

A total of 439,908 related people have been screened, with 388,451 of them testing negative. Two items at the infected persons' accommodations among the 324 items and environmental samples have tested positive.

Thirteen high-risk areas were designated and put under lockdown, including their homes and places they had been to.

Shanghai reported 20 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 158 local asymptomatic infections for Monday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High-risk areas at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
﻿
