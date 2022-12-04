﻿
Shanghai to lift PCR checks for Metro, buses, parks

Citizens no longer required to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report from Monday morning to take Metro, buses, ferries and other public transportation.
Imaginechina

A retrospective bus on the Bund in Shanghai.

People will no longer be required to have their nucleic acid test reports checked while using public transport or at outdoor venues from Monday.

Citizens will no longer be required to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report from Monday morning to take the Metro, buses, ferries and other in-city public transportation, the city's COVID prevention and control authority said on Sunday.

Local parks, scenic spots and other outdoor public venues will also stop checking PCR test report at the entrances.

These are part of the efforts to optimize Shanghai's COVID prevention and control policies, the authority said on Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account.

The measures can be further adjusted according to the national policies and COVID situation, the authority said.

A 48-hour negative PCR test report will still be required to enter restaurants (including pubs), shopping centers (including department stores), supermarkets, wet markets, beauty and hair salons, bath and foot massage shops as well as other commercial sites, Shanghaifabu said in a reply to online requests.

Imaginechina

Passengers on Shanghai's Metro Line 15.

Citizens are still required to scan the venue codes. They should keep wearing masks, maintain social distance and ensure personal sanitation, as well as taking COVID vaccines as soon as possible.

The city reported 36 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 450 local asymptomatic infections for Saturday.

Nationwide, multiple cities have relaxed COVID restrictions and precautionary measures as the country optimized its prevention policies.

From Wednesday, Beijing residents who do not engage in social activities are no longer required to participate in community nucleic acid screenings if they do not need to leave their homes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
