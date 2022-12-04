﻿
News / Metro

Small number of cases detected as test report notifications eased

Shanghai on Sunday reported 11 COVID-19 community cases and designated eight high-risk areas.
Imaginechina

Citizens line up to take PCR tests in Shanghai.

Shanghai on Sunday reported 11 COVID-19 community cases and designated eight high-risk areas.

The four confirmed cases and the seven asymptomatic cases live in Fengxian, Jiading, Huangpu, Xuhui, Changning, Jing'an and Baoshan districts as well as the Pudong New Area, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

A total of 280 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Saturday. Among them, 99 have tested negative.

Some 162,010 related people have been screened and 141,685 among them have tested negative. Two items collected from the infected accommodations, among the 202 items and environmental samples, have tested positive.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported 11 community cases in eight districts on Sunday.

Eight high-risk areas have been designated and put under lockdown, including their homes and places they have been to.

Shanghai reported 36 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 450 local asymptomatic infections for Saturday.

From Monday, no PCR test reports will be required for Metro, buses, ferries, parks, scenic spots and other public transportation and outdoor venues, the city COVID prevention and control authority said on Sunday.

The Metro operator said passengers are still required to receive temperature and health code checks as well as scan the venue code at the entrances of Metro stations.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated eight high-risk areas on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
﻿
