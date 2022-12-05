Shanghai scraps PCR checks at more public places

More public venues in Shanghai will scrap nucleic acid testing requirements in a further relaxation of the city's COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Imaginechina

From Tuesday, a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report will be only required at elderly care institutions, child welfare institutions, medical institutions, schools (including kindergartens), indoor entertainment venues (including KTV, poker and chess rooms, room escape and live action role-play games and Internet bars), catering services (including bars) as well as other places with special COVID prevention requirements.

Except for these places, local residents will no longer be required to show a negative PCR report to enter public venues, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control authority said on Monday.

However, people traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces will still be banned from entering a list of public venues, including eateries, supermarkets and entertainment venues, for five days upon arrival, Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account, explained in reply to online requests.

No weekly test required

All the regular PCR sample collection sites will be retained across the city and will keep providing free testing services.

People who fail to receive a PCR test for a week will no longer see their health code turn yellow, the authority said.

Residents are still encouraged to scan the venue codes. They should keep wearing masks, maintain social distance and ensure personal hygiene as well as take the COVID vaccines as soon as possible.

"Citizens should take chief responsibility of their own health," the authority reminded.

From Monday, citizens are no longer required to show a negative PCR test report to take Metro, buses, ferries and other in-city public transportation amid a nationwide adjustment to pandemic control policies.

Local parks, scenic spots and other outdoor public venues will also stop checking PCR test report at the entrances.

The measures will be further adjusted according to the national policies and COVID-19 situation, the authority added.