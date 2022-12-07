﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Wild Animal Park prepares animals for dropping temperatures

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0
With the temperature falling and winter well under way, the Shanghai Wild Animal Park is taking measures to keep the animals warm, comfortable and happy.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0

Their food has been enriched to provide more nutrition, and help them cope with the chilly weather.

This year's 21st solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, daxue, or "major snow," comes on Wednesday. The wild animals are likely among the earliest to feel the plummeting temperatures.

How about the animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park? How do they cope with the cold weather?

Don't worry. They're staying warm and cozy, with various measures taken.

Heating facilities are turned on day and night, with some animals moved into air-conditioned rooms.

"For example, the ring-tailed lemurs are now staying in wooden houses with heaters to help them get through the chill in winter," said Ni Li, an employee of the park.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park prepares animals for dropping temperatures
Ti Gong

A warm home for ring-tailed lemurs.

The Orangutan's wood houses have been installed with floor heating and heating lamps to protect them from the cold.

On sunny days, the animals will be taken out for a sun bath to keep them healthy.

Their food has been enriched to provide more nutrition and help them cope with the chilly weather. The feed increases the intake of fruits for the animals.

For instance, lesser pandas are fed with more apples and even raisins.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park prepares animals for dropping temperatures
Ti Gong

An air-conditioned room for a lion.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park prepares animals for dropping temperatures
Ti Gong

Snack time for ring-tailed lemurs.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A warm world for the animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

    Ti Gong

  • A warm world for animal habitants at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A warm world for animal habitants at Shanghai Wild Animal Park 

    Ti Gong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park prepares animals for dropping temperatures
Ti Gong

A warm moment with blankets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     