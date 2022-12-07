Shanghai Wild Animal Park prepares animals for dropping temperatures

With the temperature falling and winter well under way, the Shanghai Wild Animal Park is taking measures to keep the animals warm, comfortable and happy.

This year's 21st solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, daxue, or "major snow," comes on Wednesday. The wild animals are likely among the earliest to feel the plummeting temperatures.

How about the animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park? How do they cope with the cold weather?

Don't worry. They're staying warm and cozy, with various measures taken.

Heating facilities are turned on day and night, with some animals moved into air-conditioned rooms.

"For example, the ring-tailed lemurs are now staying in wooden houses with heaters to help them get through the chill in winter," said Ni Li, an employee of the park.

The Orangutan's wood houses have been installed with floor heating and heating lamps to protect them from the cold.

On sunny days, the animals will be taken out for a sun bath to keep them healthy.

Their food has been enriched to provide more nutrition and help them cope with the chilly weather. The feed increases the intake of fruits for the animals.

For instance, lesser pandas are fed with more apples and even raisins.

