Candidates for best Shanghai specialty product

﻿ Hu Min
  19:18 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0
  • Silk scarf and sachets are among the candidates for best specialty product.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
  • Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai Consumer Council unveiled 92 candidates for this year's best specialty products on Friday.

For food products, 45 were selected out of 77 recommended by 42 companies.

They cover a wide range, from candy and honey to coffee, cheese, tea, yellow wine, noodles, biscuits, beer, beef paste and chocolate.

Snacks like Palmier and pastries made of mung bean flour are also on the list.

Products from time-honored brands such as White Rabbit, Qiaojiashan, a traditional Shanghai gourmet brand dating back to 1909, a 170-year-old local brand called Shaowansheng, and Shendacheng have been picked.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A souvenir features the Normandie Apartments on Wukang Road.

In terms of cultural products, 47 of 91 from 46 companies entered the second round.

These include a silk scarf, pankou (frog fastener), a watch, a painting, a brooch, a bookmark, a stamp, a tea set, a pin, perfume, hand cream, a sachet, aromatherapy oil, embroidery works and various gift boxes.

Some were submitted by time-honored brands like Longfeng, a qipao brand, and Laofengxiang, while some were from local cultural attractions such as Shanghai Museum, Guangfulin Relics Park and the Shanghai Library.

They feature exquisite patterns of flowers like the magnolia, the flower representing Shanghai, and iconic buildings on the Bund, Suzhou Creek and Normandie Apartments.

These products display the city's regional features and culture. Brand culture, quality and influence were also given into consideration for selection, the council said.

The final results will be based on the selections of experts and voting from consumers and will be announced early next year, according to the council.

  • A tea set on display

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
