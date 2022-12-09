New international hospital opens in Bund area

Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital in the Bund area has six floors, providing outpatient, surgical and inpatient service as well as 24-hour medical service.

Another high-end international hospital began operation in downtown Shanghai on Friday.

Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital in the Bund area has six floors, providing outpatient, surgical and inpatient service as well as 24-hour medical service. Now it opens 27 single-patient rooms, five intensive-care units and a wake-up room for its endoscopy center, ensuring privacy, comfort and safety to patients.

Local health officials said SinoUnited Health is a good example of the city's medical reform, which encourages social involvement in the health-care industry. Starting from a clinic six years ago, it has grown into a full and mature system with a network of nine facilities.

"Social investment is an important supplement to Shanghai's health-care system to meet the different demands of patients," said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Medical Association.

Cathy Shi, founder and CEO of SinoUnited Health, said the new hospital is in line with the international standard from planning, design, management and operation through deep cooperation with the world-leading Mayo Clinic.

"The new hospital is a conclusion to the past six-year experience and a full upgrade," said Shi. "We opened eight clinics (five in Shanghai, two in Hangzhou and one in Suzhou). The hospital is a reflection of all these experiences. We also conducted almost 100 discussions with the expert team from Mayo Clinic to learn from international counterparts with regard to China's own situation."

The hospital is more than just a medical facility. Its concept manuscript is designed by world-famous designer Benjamin Wood, who designed Xindianti, who introduced Art Deco style.

"We wanted to build the hospital into a place of hope and healing, giving all patients a warm and hearty feeling," Shi said.

If you go:

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 24-hour medical service and inpatient care



Tel for reservation: 400-186-2116

Address: 1 Ningbo Road

宁波路1号