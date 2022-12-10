﻿
News / Metro

Opening the pages on International Poetry Festival

  17:34 UTC+8, 2022-12-10
The annual Shanghai International Poetry Festival raised its curtain in the Hengfu (Hengshan and Fuxing roads) Historical and Cultural Area in Xuhui District on Saturday.
Ti Gong

The opening ceremony

The annual Shanghai International Poetry Festival raised its curtain in the Hengfu (Hengshan and Fuxing roads) Historical and Cultural Area in Xuhui District on Saturday, offering a cultural feast for poetry lovers.

The beauty of poetry resonated at 393 Wukang Road, the former residence of revolutionary leader Huang Xing (1874-1916), which now serves as an arts and tourist information center.

In its 7th edition, the festival lasting four days both online and offline, features a number of activities such as forums, cultural exchanges and poetry reading events at the former residence of Chinese literary master Ba Jin, the east branch of Shanghai Library, T-art, Jing'an District Library, Wanli Community of Putuo District, and Sinan Bookstore, according to the Xuhui District Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Ti Gong

The festival has a romantic approach.

Themed "Face the Call of the Future," this year's festival offers a poetic and romantic glimpse into Shanghai's architecture, culture and lifestyle.

It also promotes cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign poets, and consolidates their friendships.

Ti Gong

The opening ceremony

During the opening ceremony of the festival, the Golden Magnolia International Poetry Award 2022 of the Shanghai International Poetry Festival was awarded to Chinese poet Ouyang Jianghe.

"With a surging passion, a profound thought and a lofty vision, his poetry juxtaposes history and the present, tradition and the current moment, Eastern and Western cultures, and so is the spiritual dialogue between the vast human civilization and the tiny individual," the jury said.

Thick and elegant, free and meticulous, and simultaneously full of philosophical concept and observation of reality, Ouyang's poems strike a delicate balance between abstraction and concreteness.

Xuhui District, the host of the opening ceremony, is the origin of haipai culture (Shanghai culture) where east and west cultures meet.

Ti Gong

393 Wukang Road, the former residence of revolutionary leader Huang Xing (1874-1916).

Major events of the festival:

Poetry reading

Time: 2:30pm, December 11

Venue: East branch of Shanghai Library (上海图书馆东馆)

Address: 300 Hehuan Road (合欢路300号)

Exchange between poets and readers

Time: 3pm, December 12

Venue: Shige branch of Sinan Bookstore (思南书局·诗歌店)

Address: 16 Gaolan Road (皋兰路16号)

Poetry and haipai culture – poet recitation and forum

Time: 3pm, December 13

Venue: Jing'an District Library (静安区图书馆)

Address: 1708 Xinzha Road (新闸路1708号)

﻿
