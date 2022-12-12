Cold front to bring temperatures down to 2 degrees

A cold front is expected on Wednesday, with temperatures falling to between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius. A sandstorm is also coming in from northern China, bringing slight pollution.

A sandstorm from northern China is forecast to hit the city from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning. The air quality in the city is likely to be slightly polluted by the primary pollutant PM10. It also may be moderately polluted in a short time around Tuesday midnight.

Monday was cloudy with mercury ranging between 7 and 10 degrees, according to local weather officials.

The tender weather will remain until Tuesday, with temperatures fluctuating between 4 and 12 degrees.

From Wednesday, a cold front will hit the city with strong wind when the lows are likely to dig under 2 degrees, with the high only around 6. The cold front is to stay for about 10 days, most of which will be sunny and dry.

The lows are predicted to dig below zero degree to minus one, this weekend.